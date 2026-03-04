Perella Weinberg Partners $PWP Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,714 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Perella Weinberg Partners worth $9,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 803,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 235,448 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $28,019,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the third quarter worth $1,696,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 82.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,372,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 621,570 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 10.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,952,000 after purchasing an additional 146,352 shares in the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PWP shares. Wolfe Research set a $21.00 target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Perella Weinberg Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ PWP opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.69. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $25.92.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $219.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.84 million. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 4.69%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners L.P. is a global, partner-led advisory firm specializing in strategic and financial counsel. Founded in 2006 by Joseph R. Perella and Peter Weinberg—both veterans of leading Wall Street institutions—the firm delivers independent advice on mergers and acquisitions, financing, restructuring and capital markets. As an independent entity, it emphasizes senior banker involvement throughout every transaction, ensuring clients benefit from depth of experience and continuity of service.

The firm’s core offerings encompass M&A advisory, debt and equity financing, corporate restructuring and capital markets solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.