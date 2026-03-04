Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. $TMCI Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,238,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330,866 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 1.94% of Treace Medical Concepts worth $8,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMCI. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth approximately $3,309,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 17.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,634,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,387,000 after buying an additional 534,486 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the third quarter worth about $2,020,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 968,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 138,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.77.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 5.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.77. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $9.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 27.74% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The company had revenue of $62.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.76 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative surgical solutions for foot and ankle conditions. The company’s flagship product, the Lapiplasty 3D Bunion Correction System, addresses the underlying joint instability that causes bunion deformity through a patented, multi-plane correction approach. The system combines proprietary instrumentation, fixation plates, and a comprehensive surgical protocol designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce recurrence rates.

The Lapiplasty System has received clearance from the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.