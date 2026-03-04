Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF $VBIL Shares Acquired by eCIO Inc.

eCIO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report) by 76.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of eCIO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. eCIO Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBIL. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Astra Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 6,332.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 388,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,371,000 after acquiring an additional 382,387 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF stock opened at $75.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.51.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.1985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%.

The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

