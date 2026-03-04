Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Stock Position Decreased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $52,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,140,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,647,573,000 after buying an additional 3,837,576 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,966,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,563,000 after buying an additional 1,684,472 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,895,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,718 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,865,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,689,000 after acquiring an additional 220,861 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,458,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,949,000 after acquiring an additional 149,422 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $204.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $208.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.23.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

