Visa Inc. $V Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,470 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $69,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 344.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 129 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Up 0.2%
NYSE V opened at $321.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $582.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.00 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $331.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.14%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,641.18. This trade represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Key Headlines Impacting Visa
Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Visa is expanding its stablecoin-linked Visa card program with Stripe-owned Bridge to more than 100 countries, a major scale-up from the initial markets. The move extends Visa’s addressable market for crypto-linked payment products and positions it to capture merchant and consumer flows as institutional stablecoin settlement momentum builds. Exclusive: Visa to expand card partnership with Stripe’s Bridge to over 100 countries
- Positive Sentiment: Visa is piloting onchain settlement (with Lead Bank) alongside the Bridge cards, which could reduce settlement friction and cost over time and enable programmable payment features—potential long-term revenue and margin tailwinds if adopted broadly. Visa and Stripe’s Bridge plan stablecoin card expansion to over 100 countries
- Positive Sentiment: Macro volume tailwinds: the Nilson Report shows U.S. card spending hit $10 trillion in 2025, with Visa card purchase volume of about $7.028 trillion—supporting continued network revenue growth tied to higher transaction volumes. Mastercard and Visa Cards Reach $10 Trillion in Spending in 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Visa is also expanding its geographic footprint through acquisitions in Argentina (Prisma, Newpay) and strategic investments (cornerstone in PayPay), reinforcing growth in Latin America and digital wallets—diversifies revenue beyond core North American volumes. Visa Expands Global Digital Payments Reach With Argentina Deals And PayPay IPO
- Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts note Visa’s valuation metrics are mixed versus targets—certain screens put valuation below analyst targets, which may attract value buyers but also reflects high expectations embedded in the stock. This is informational for positioning rather than an immediate catalyst. Visa Expands Digital Reach As Valuation Screens Below Analyst Targets
- Negative Sentiment: Near-term sentiment has shown weakness in some coverage (noted by Benzinga), suggesting investors may be trimming exposure despite the crypto and expansion headlines—short-term stock volatility could persist. Visa Enhances Digital Payments With Bridge Partnership
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk: expanding into stablecoin settlement and acquiring local processors draws regulatory scrutiny (noted in analyst write-ups) — compliance and rules in the U.S./U.K. or new markets could slow rollouts or add costs. Why Visa’s Prisma and Newpay Deals Come at a Critical Moment
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 target price on Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $411.00 price objective (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Evercore set a $380.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.43.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Visa
About Visa
Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.
Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- America’s 1776 happening again
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Silver’s squeeze is tightening – opportunity forming
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.