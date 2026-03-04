Visa Inc. $V Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,470 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $69,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Visa alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 344.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 129 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE V opened at $321.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $582.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.00 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $331.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,641.18. This trade represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 target price on Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $411.00 price objective (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Evercore set a $380.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Visa

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.