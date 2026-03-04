Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

WSR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 6th.

Whitestone REIT Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE WSR opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $772.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.77. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $43.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.27 million. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 31.04%.Whitestone REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Whitestone REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 56.84%.

Whitestone REIT declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 19th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT is a real estate investment trust headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, that specializes in the acquisition, development and management of retail and mixed-use properties. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in high-growth Texas markets, including the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, Houston, Austin and San Antonio, where it primarily owns open-air neighborhood and community shopping centers. Whitestone REIT focuses on convenience- and necessity-based retail, partnering with grocers, fitness operators, service providers and other essential tenants to drive consistent foot traffic and stable occupancy.

In addition to property ownership, Whitestone REIT provides asset and property management services, leasing expertise and development capabilities.

