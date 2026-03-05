30,107 Shares in Docebo Inc. $DCBO Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 30,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 39.5% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 29.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Docebo by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Docebo by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCBO. Zacks Research cut shares of Docebo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Docebo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Docebo from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

DCBO opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Docebo Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $33.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $534.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Docebo is a cloud-based learning management system (LMS) provider that offers enterprise organizations a comprehensive platform for employee, customer and partner training. The company’s software is designed to streamline learning and development with features such as AI-powered content recommendations, automated learning paths and social collaboration tools. Docebo’s platform supports multiple languages and integrates with a variety of third-party applications, enabling businesses to deliver training at scale across different departments and regions.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Docebo has expanded its footprint to serve customers in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region.

