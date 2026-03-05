338,833 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 338,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $77,593,000. Amazon.com accounts for 1.9% of Caprock Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $4,077,336.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,238,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,217,051.24. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,461,661.70. This represents a 20.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 71,686 shares of company stock worth $14,688,739 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $216.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.48 and its 200 day moving average is $227.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp set a $285.00 price target on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $335.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.29.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

