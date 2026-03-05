Alico Shareholders Re-Elect Directors, Ratify Grant Thornton as Auditor at Virtual Annual Meeting

Get alerts:

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) held its 2026 annual meeting of shareholders on Feb. 27, 2026, in a fully virtual format via live webcast. Chairman of the Board Adam Putnam presided over the meeting and outlined participation rules, including that only shareholders logging in with a 16-digit control number provided with proxy materials could vote or submit questions through the web portal.

Meeting format and attendees

Putnam introduced the directors and company officers participating in the meeting. Directors present included Chief Executive Officer John Kiernan, George Brokaw, Kate English, Ben Fishman, Andy Krusen, Toby Purse, and Hank Slack, as well as director nominee Eric Spyron. Company executives introduced included Chief Financial Officer Brad Heine, Chief Information Officer James Sampel, Executive Vice President of Real Estate Mitch Hutchcraft, and Chief Administration Officer Mary Molina.

Formal business and voting procedures

Putnam also introduced Jason Geisler of Grant Thornton, the company’s independent auditor, who was made available for appropriate questions during the Q&A portion of the meeting.

The company appointed Beth VanDerbeck of Broadridge Financial Solutions to serve as inspector of election. Putnam said the polls opened at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time for voting on all matters before the meeting and remained open until the proposals were presented and the polls were closed.

Putnam noted that shareholders of record as of the close of business on Jan. 2, 2026, or holders of a valid proxy, were entitled to vote. He added that a quorum was present, allowing the meeting to proceed.

Shareholder proposals

Shareholders considered two proposals, both recommended by the board of directors:

Election of directors: Election of Adam Putnam, George Brokaw, Kate English, John Kiernan, Toby Purse, and Eric Spyron to serve as directors for terms expiring at the 2027 annual meeting.

Election of Adam Putnam, George Brokaw, Kate English, John Kiernan, Toby Purse, and Eric Spyron to serve as directors for terms expiring at the 2027 annual meeting. Auditor ratification: Ratification of the audit committee’s appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as the company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2026.

Preliminary results and next steps

After a brief pause to allow any remaining votes, Putnam closed the polls at 9:35 a.m. Eastern Time. Based on a preliminary voting report, the director nominees were elected and the appointment of Grant Thornton was ratified.

Putnam said the final vote tally would be published within four business days in a Form 8-K to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Q&A and adjournment

Following the formal adjournment of the meeting, Kiernan opened a question-and-answer period and reiterated that only questions within the meeting’s rules of conduct would be addressed, and only from shareholders logged in with the appropriate credentials. The company reported that no questions were submitted.

The meeting concluded with management thanking shareholders for attending and stating the company looked forward to the 2027 annual meeting.

About Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Alico, Inc is an agribusiness and land management company headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida. The company owns and manages over 110,000 acres of land in southwestern Florida, with operations focused on citrus groves, sugarcane production, forestry and other row crops. Alico leverages its extensive land holdings to support integrated agricultural and environmental stewardship practices.

In its citrus division, Alico cultivates and markets fresh oranges for both the retail and processing markets, while its sugarcane segment supplies raw cane to domestic sugar mills.

