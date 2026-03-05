Allogene Therapeutics Teases April ALPHA3 Futility Data, Details Autoimmune CAR-T Program at TD Cowen

Get alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) outlined upcoming milestones for its allogeneic CAR-T portfolio at TD Cowen’s 46th Annual Healthcare Conference, highlighting near-term data from its lead CD19 program in frontline large B-cell lymphoma and an emerging autoimmune-focused program designed to reduce or potentially eliminate lymphodepletion.

Allogene’s focus: one-time therapy, broader access, and scalable manufacturing

President and CEO David Chang said the company’s value proposition around “Allogene XL” therapies has remained consistent over the past eight years, emphasizing one-time treatment potential, durability of response, and improved patient access versus autologous CAR-T logistics. Chang also pointed to increased confidence that allogeneic CAR-T can be produced at “biologic-like scale,” citing company estimates that a controlled manufacturing facility could produce roughly 20,000–60,000 patient doses per year with cost of goods estimated at $10,000–$20,000 per dose.

cema-cel in MRD-positive frontline consolidation: ALPHA3 design and April futility readout

Chang also argued that ex vivo engineered allogeneic CAR-T retains a differentiation point versus other modalities entering hematology and immunology, including the ability to perform multiplex gene editing.

Chang and Chief Medical Officer Zach Roberts focused heavily on cema-cel, a CD19-directed program being evaluated in the ALPHA3 study in frontline consolidation for large B-cell lymphoma. The approach leverages circulating tumor DNA minimal residual disease (MRD) testing at the end of standard six-cycle R-CHOP therapy to identify patients at high risk of relapse.

Chang said that while most patients are cured with R-CHOP, roughly 30% or more progress quickly or recur soon after therapy, historically without a reliable way to predict who will relapse. He described MRD testing as providing visibility into recurrence risk, noting that MRD-positive patients can have high relapse rates over the first two years and a median time to recurrence estimated at four to six months after completing R-CHOP.

In ALPHA3, MRD-positive patients are randomized 1:1 to cema-cel or observation (standard of care). The company plans to enroll approximately 220 MRD-positive patients. The primary endpoint is event-free survival (EFS), with key secondary endpoints including progression-free survival (PFS), overall survival (OS), and MRD clearance.

Management reiterated that the first planned disclosure is an interim futility analysis expected in April, based on MRD clearance in 24 patients. Chang said the bar for success at that stage is an absolute MRD clearance improvement of 25%–30% with cema-cel versus observation.

In explaining how the company set that benchmark, Chang cited reference points including: (1) the frontline approval of POLIVY in large B-cell lymphoma, which he described as reducing PFS risk by 27% and improving two-year PFS by 6.3%; (2) second-line autologous CAR-T results showing about a 30% improvement in response versus autologous stem cell transplant alongside improvements in median PFS and a 27% reduction in OS risk; and (3) an MRD-randomized study in muscle-invasive bladder cancer where an 11% MRD clearance difference corresponded with meaningful reductions in death and recurrence risk.

During Q&A, Chang said that if MRD clearance is viewed as analogous to complete remission, second-line autologous CAR-T data suggest a 25%–30% MRD clearance differential could translate into clinically meaningful EFS/PFS hazard ratios. Roberts added the company expects some spontaneous MRD conversion in the observation arm, estimating potentially one or two patients could convert from MRD-positive to MRD-negative, consistent with an expectation that a subset of MRD-positive patients may not progress.

Outpatient administration and community oncology as a key part of the thesis

Chang and Roberts said safety and the ability to deliver cema-cel in community-based cancer centers are central to the program. Chang said the interim update is expected to include “color” on preliminary safety, noting that some patients have been treated at sites with no prior CAR-T experience. Roberts said the company has seen zero cases of high-grade CRS and ICANS with cema-cel in the phase 1 relapsed/refractory setting and argued that both efficacy and safety have historically improved with lower disease burden—aligning with ALPHA3’s MRD-only population.

On execution, management said the study is active at roughly 60 sites in North America (with 59 sites open at the time of the last update and additional sites since), and the company is pursuing Asia-Pacific expansion including Korea and Australia. Chang said the company has guided to completing enrollment by the end of next year and plans to provide additional detail around the April update.

On MRD testing logistics, management said ALPHA3 MRD results are typically returned in under two weeks—sometimes around 1.5 weeks—and expects similar turnaround in a commercial setting.

Market opportunity: management cites 34,000 patients and $5B TAM

Chang provided a high-level commercial framing, estimating a combined MRD-positive or “insufficiently treated” population after R-CHOP of about 34,000 patients across the U.S. and Europe, corresponding to a total addressable market of roughly $5 billion. Based on assumptions around efficacy and penetration, he said the product could potentially achieve peak sales “well over” $2 billion.

ALLO-329: dual CD19/CD70 “Dagger” program targets autoimmune disease with lighter conditioning

Allogene’s second major focus was ALLO-329, a dual-target CD19/CD70 allogeneic CAR-T being studied in autoimmune rheumatology indications including SLE, myositis, and scleroderma. Chang described ALLO-329 as purpose-built for autoimmune disease, using site-specific integration into the TRAC locus and a manufacturing approach intended to yield a consistent product without lentiviral vectors.

Roberts said the CD70 component—referred to as the company’s “Dagger” technology—is intended to help address allogeneic rejection by enabling preferential expansion when encountering CD70-positive T cells, and by depleting CD70-positive host T cells. He pointed to earlier validation signals from the company’s renal cell carcinoma work, where host CD70-positive T cells were depleted more significantly and longer than CD70-negative cells.

The ongoing RESOLUTION study is a dose-escalation trial starting at 20 million cells, exploring both Cytoxan-only lymphodepletion and no lymphodepletion. Management said the goal is to minimize lymphodepletion burden in autoimmune patients, and that removing lymphodepletion entirely remains a hypothesis to be tested. Chang said the company was confident enough to omit fludarabine up front, calling the move from Flu/Cy to Cy alone a meaningful reduction in burden.

The company expects initial proof-of-concept data from ALLO-329 in June 2026, including biomarkers, cell kinetics, CAR-T expansion, and any available clinical data with limited follow-up from early cohorts. Roberts said the company’s internal focus for the early readout is validating Dagger biology and persistence/expansion with light or no conditioning, alongside disease activity markers such as autoantibodies and clinical scores as available.

