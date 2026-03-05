Apple Inc. $AAPL is Auxano Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,311 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,368 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 11.3% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $53,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth $38,942,255,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $17,472,482,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 98,917.0% in the 2nd quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,956,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 57,898,088 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 20,464.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,553,753,000 after purchasing an additional 26,937,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,918,365,000 after buying an additional 20,079,472 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.56.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $262.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $288.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.14 and a 200-day moving average of $260.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is 13.15%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

