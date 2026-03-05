ARK Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 90.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24,446 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $25,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 542.9% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Synopsys by 4,780.9% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 40,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,638,000 after acquiring an additional 39,395 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $773,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 578,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,630,000 after purchasing an additional 75,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total transaction of $1,685,035.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,058.34. This represents a 17.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,270. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 4,157 shares of company stock worth $1,945,036 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $600.00 price target on Synopsys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $531.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $430.98 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.74 and a 12 month high of $651.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $468.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a PE ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.