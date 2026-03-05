ARK Investment Management LLC Has $25.27 Million Holdings in Ibotta, Inc. $IBTA

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA – Free Report) by 39.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 907,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,899 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ibotta were worth $25,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ibotta by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ibotta in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ibotta by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Ibotta during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ibotta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBTA has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Ibotta from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ibotta from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ibotta in a report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ibotta from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ibotta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ibotta presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Ibotta Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBTA opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.98 million, a PE ratio of 217.75 and a beta of -1.20. Ibotta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.74.

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Ibotta had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 1.04%.The company had revenue of $88.53 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ibotta Profile

Ibotta (NYSE: IBTA) is a Denver‐based mobile commerce platform that connects consumers, retailers and brands through a unified cash-back rewards experience. Users access the Ibotta mobile app or browser extension to unlock rebates on everyday purchases, redeemable on groceries, retail goods, travel bookings and digital services. The platform integrates with major supermarket chains, big‐box retailers and online merchants, enabling shoppers to earn automatic cash-back both in physical stores and across e-commerce channels.

Founded in 2012 by co‐founder and CEO Bryan Leach, Ibotta has evolved from a simple rebate app into a comprehensive performance marketing partner for consumer goods companies.

