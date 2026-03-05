ARK Investment Management LLC Has $25.57 Million Holdings in Aurora Innovation, Inc. $AUR

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 73.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,743,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011,015 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $25,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 227,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 59,801 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 9.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 166,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,046,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,764,000 after purchasing an additional 127,953 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 150,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 12,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUR opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.45.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AUR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $4.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.34.

Aurora Innovation, Inc is a technology company specializing in the development of self-driving vehicle systems for both passenger and commercial applications. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Aurora has built an end-to-end platform—known as the Aurora Driver—that integrates proprietary software, machine learning algorithms and a suite of sensors (LiDAR, radar and cameras) to enable vehicles to operate safely and efficiently in diverse driving environments.

The company’s core business revolves around designing, testing and deploying its autonomy stack on vehicles from established automotive and transportation partners.

