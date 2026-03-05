ARK Investment Management LLC Has $31.35 Million Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 55.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,787 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $31,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Datadog alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in Datadog by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 315.2% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 74.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Datadog from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Thirty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.62.

Datadog Trading Up 5.9%

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $118.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $201.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.71, a PEG ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $953.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.53 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.14%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $988,629.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 340,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,550,147.89. This represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $8,305,143.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 295,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,764.40. This represents a 15.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,993 shares of company stock worth $38,734,569. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.