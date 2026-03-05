ARK Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. $Z

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,228 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $20,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 58.2% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 32.8% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $340,481.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 57,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,906.51. This represents a 11.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 13,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $604,499.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,248.50. This represents a 10.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,683,986. 25.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group stock opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 509.17, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.10. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.91 and a 1-year high of $93.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.43.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Zillow Group had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $654.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company’s platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company’s automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

