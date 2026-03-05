ARK Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Cerus Corporation $CERS

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,850,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 357,416 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Cerus worth $29,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Cerus by 152.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 62,854 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cerus by 291.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,064,133 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cerus by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,222,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 344,395 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Cerus by 339.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 94,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 73,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CERS stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $430.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.51. Cerus Corporation has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 26.09% and a negative net margin of 7.58%.The business had revenue of $64.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerus Corporation will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Corporation is a biomedical products company dedicated to enhancing the safety of blood transfusions worldwide. Its flagship offering, the INTERCEPT Blood System, employs pathogen reduction technology designed to inactivate a broad spectrum of viruses, bacteria, and parasites in donated platelets and plasma. This approach aims to mitigate the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections and improve blood component safety for patients.

The INTERCEPT platform integrates seamlessly into existing blood center workflows, providing a one-step treatment process for collected blood products.

