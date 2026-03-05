Avista Corporation $AVA Stock Holdings Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,972 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,674,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avista by 52.7% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,110,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,101,000 after buying an additional 728,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,191,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,032,000 after buying an additional 398,446 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the second quarter worth approximately $7,274,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,835,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,687,000 after acquiring an additional 170,388 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVA opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.06. Avista Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $43.50.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. Avista had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Avista Corporation will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4925 per share. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

In related news, SVP Bryan Alden Cox sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $71,038.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,552.18. This trade represents a 17.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wayne O. Manuel sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $69,150.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,867.42. This trade represents a 15.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

AVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avista from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Avista from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho set a $42.00 target price on Avista in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Avista from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Avista Corporation operates as an integrated energy company providing electric and natural gas delivery services to residential, commercial and industrial customers in the Pacific Northwest. Through its regulated utility operations, the company maintains and upgrades an extensive transmission and distribution network, delivering reliable energy to approximately 400,000 electric customers and 324,000 natural gas customers across Washington, Oregon and Idaho. In addition to its core utility business, Avista invests in owned generation assets, including hydroelectric, natural gas–fired, coal and wind facilities, to support system reliability and long-term supply planning.

Founded in 1889 as the Spokane and Inland Empire Water Power Company, the business adopted the Avista name in 1999 to reflect its growing energy portfolio and strategic focus on innovation.

