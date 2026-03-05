BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $539.13 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,142,988 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,675 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.9% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Apple were worth $539,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 13.2% in the second quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 3,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 4.6% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 397,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in Apple by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,426,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $363,256,000 after acquiring an additional 465,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $239.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $262.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.14 and a 200 day moving average of $260.06. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $288.62. The company has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 13.15%.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

