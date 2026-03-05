Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Shares Up 17.1% – Time to Buy?

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report) shares rose 17.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 570 and last traded at GBX 557. Approximately 2,270,682 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 430% from the average daily volume of 428,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 475.50.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 price objective on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 820.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 473.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 484.78. The company has a market cap of £441.98 million, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions. It serves communities of interest in sports and sports science, nautical, military history, natural history, arts and crafts, and popular science; and offers books for students of the arts, humanities, and social sciences.

