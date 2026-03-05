Brokerages Set Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) PT at $61.00

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.15 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

Read Our Latest Report on SU

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.3%

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $57.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.16. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.43.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.79 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc is a Canadian integrated energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The company’s operations span the full oil and gas value chain, with principal activities in oil sands development and production, conventional exploration and production, refining, distribution and retail marketing of petroleum products. Suncor supplies crude, synthetic crude and refined fuels as well as related products and services to commercial and consumer markets.

Upstream, Suncor is a major developer and operator of oil sands projects in Alberta, using both mining and in situ technologies to produce bitumen and synthetic crude.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.