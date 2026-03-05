Cercano Management LLC Sells 35,851 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Cercano Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35,851 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Cercano Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cercano Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.9% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA raised its position in Alphabet by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $303.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $349.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.90.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Alphabet from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. KeyCorp set a $370.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, President Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $323.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.73, for a total value of $184,038.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,999.52. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.92, for a total transaction of $9,877,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,818,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,605,814.08. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 2,079,993 shares of company stock worth $108,745,244 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.