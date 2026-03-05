Citigroup Inc. Has $4.36 Million Holdings in Hexcel Corporation $HXL

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 142,542 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 20.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,335,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,767,000 after purchasing an additional 230,781 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 371,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,272,000 after purchasing an additional 92,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $94.00 target price on Hexcel in a research report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $99.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

In related news, insider Amy S. Evans sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total value of $139,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,979 shares in the company, valued at $183,651.20. This represents a 43.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HXL opened at $91.64 on Thursday. Hexcel Corporation has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.49.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $491.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Hexcel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced composite materials for aerospace and industrial applications. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of lightweight, high-performance products that enhance fuel efficiency, durability and structural strength. Its offerings are critical to the aerospace sector, where demand for lighter, more efficient aircraft drives continuous innovation in materials.

Hexcel’s product portfolio encompasses carbon fiber reinforcements, pre-impregnated composites (prepregs), honeycomb core, engineered adhesives and structural film adhesives.

