Citigroup Inc. Has $4.38 Million Holdings in Fulton Financial Corporation $FULT

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,999 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,997 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FULT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 373.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 48.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Fulton Financial by 1,533.8% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 103.7% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FULT shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Fulton Financial stock opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.85. Fulton Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $336.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Corporation will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

Fulton Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fulton Financial

In other Fulton Financial news, Director E Philip Wenger sold 5,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $97,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 85,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,075.35. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fulton Financial

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation, trading on the NASDAQ under the ticker FULT, is the financial holding company for Fulton Bank, headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The company delivers a broad range of banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Fulton Bank, targeting both individual and corporate clients. Fulton Financial’s offerings include deposit accounts, lending solutions, treasury management, and specialized banking services designed to support personal wealth goals and business growth initiatives.

Through Fulton Bank, the company provides retail banking services such as checking and savings accounts, consumer and residential mortgage loans, and home equity products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.