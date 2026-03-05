Coda Octopus Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Short Interest Up 24.9% in February

Coda Octopus Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 75,360 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the January 29th total of 60,323 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,189 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 251,189 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Coda Octopus Group Price Performance

Shares of Coda Octopus Group stock opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $159.36 million, a PE ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67. Coda Octopus Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $7.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coda Octopus Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coda Octopus Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Institutional Trading of Coda Octopus Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CODA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 5,475.0% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Coda Octopus Group during the second quarter worth $104,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Coda Octopus Group in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc is a technology company that develops and sells real-time 3D sonar systems and related solutions for underwater applications. Its flagship Echoscope® real-time 3D sonar system enables clients to visualize subsea structures and seabed conditions in unprecedented detail. The company’s product portfolio also includes BathyCORR® geophysical survey processing software, a range of ROV and USV inspection tools, and advanced subsea positioning and motion reference units. These technologies support tasks such as inspection, maintenance, salvage, survey, and security in challenging marine environments.

The company serves a broad set of industries, including offshore oil and gas, marine mining, defense, civil engineering, telecommunications, and scientific research.

