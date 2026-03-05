Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Receives GBX 5,634.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,634.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on DPLM. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,350 price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Diploma from GBX 6,000 to GBX 6,200 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,150 price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, December 19th.

Diploma Price Performance

LON:DPLM opened at GBX 5,445 on Monday. Diploma has a 12 month low of GBX 3,532 and a 12 month high of GBX 5,760. The firm has a market cap of £7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,478.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,432.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97.

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 8th. The company reported GBX 176 earnings per share for the quarter. Diploma had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 14.17%. On average, analysts expect that Diploma will post 163.7995512 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Diploma

In other news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,645 per share, for a total transaction of £19,870.40. Also, insider Ian El-Mokadem purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,615 per share, with a total value of £28,075. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,262 shares of company stock worth $6,995,830. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

Featured Stories

