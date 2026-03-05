Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 315,996 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the January 29th total of 252,557 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,012 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,012 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc owned approximately 0.40% of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CHAU opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.56. Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.65.

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares (CHAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. CHAU was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

