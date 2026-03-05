Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 27,803 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. $UBSI

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 92.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,803 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 261.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 655.4% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 174.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Bankshares by 528.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 394.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

United Bankshares Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.93.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $430.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.50 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 25.51%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.48%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, is a bank holding company that provides a full range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, United Bank. The company’s core offerings include retail and commercial banking products such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal and business loans, mortgages, and treasury management services. In addition, United Bankshares delivers private banking, wealth management, trust and fiduciary solutions, and investment advisory services to meet the needs of individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

United Bankshares operates an extensive branch network across West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, the District of Columbia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.

