Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys Shares of 17,795 Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,368,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Autoliv by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,579,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $195,091,000 after purchasing an additional 559,605 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 334.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,155,000 after buying an additional 496,261 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter valued at about $41,163,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter worth about $34,816,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autoliv news, EVP Per Jonas Jademyr sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $155,954.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,963 shares in the company, valued at $239,544.89. This represents a 39.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franz-Josef Kortuem sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,099.60. The trade was a 59.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 22,243 shares of company stock worth $2,713,735 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autoliv Price Performance

Autoliv stock opened at $112.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.49 and a 1 year high of $130.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.34. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 6.80%.During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALV. Wolfe Research set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $132.00 price target on Autoliv in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore dropped their target price on Autoliv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.40.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv Inc (NYSE: ALV) is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux’s automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

Further Reading

