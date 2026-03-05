Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New $2.16 Million Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 1,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 3,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Mizuho upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $203.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.40 and a 200 day moving average of $194.87. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $228.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 52.44% and a net margin of 8.92%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In related news, insider John W. Wilkerson sold 2,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $480,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,787,992. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 7,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.12, for a total value of $1,471,173.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,252 shares in the company, valued at $9,165,474.24. The trade was a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,948,970. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a multi-brand, full-service restaurant company headquartered in Orlando, Florida. The company owns and operates a portfolio of casual and fine-dining concepts that together serve millions of guests through company-owned and franchised locations. Its well-known brands include Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, alongside other dining concepts that span Italian, American, steakhouse and upscale casual formats.

Darden’s restaurants provide a range of guest-facing services including dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering, and feature menus tailored to each brand’s positioning—Italian-American fare at Olive Garden, steaks and grilled items at LongHorn, and more premium steakhouse and chef-driven offerings at its upscale concepts.

