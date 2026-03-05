Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,491 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 348,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,503,000 after buying an additional 15,627 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,131,000 after acquiring an additional 48,080 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 161,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,250 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $109,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 129,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,763.50. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.44.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $56.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a Cincinnati, Ohio–based bank holding company whose primary banking subsidiary operates as Fifth Third Bank. The company provides a broad range of financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. Its business mix includes retail and commercial banking, lending, payment and card services, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and investment advisory services delivered through a combination of branch locations, commercial offices and digital platforms.

On the consumer side, Fifth Third offers deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages, auto financing and credit card products, along with digital banking and mobile services.

