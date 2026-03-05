Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 355,512 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,378,348 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 355,512 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.9% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,151,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 110.9% in the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $262.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $288.62.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.56.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

