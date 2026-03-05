Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $771,000 Position in Symbotic Inc. $SYM

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the second quarter worth $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000.

In other news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Sponsor Iii (De) Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $186,235,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,590,000 shares in the company, valued at $297,443,900. The trade was a 38.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 7,186,533 shares of company stock worth $383,607,335 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYM stock opened at $54.04 on Thursday. Symbotic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -540.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.13.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $629.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Symbotic from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) is a provider of advanced warehouse automation and robotics systems designed to improve throughput, space utilization and labor productivity in distribution centers and fulfillment operations. The company develops integrated hardware and software solutions that automate the storage, retrieval, sorting and palletizing of goods, positioning itself as a systems integrator for material handling challenges faced by large-scale retailers, wholesalers and third-party logistics providers.

Products and services typically include autonomous robotic vehicles and shuttle systems, automated storage-and-retrieval equipment, robotic picking and palletizing cells, conveyors and sortation, together with control and management software that coordinates fleet operations and inventory flow.

