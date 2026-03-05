Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Freehold Royalties Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.58 and last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 106810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial raised Freehold Royalties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 22.33.

Freehold Royalties Ltd is a Canadian energy company focused on the acquisition and management of petroleum and natural gas royalty interests. Rather than directly exploring or producing hydrocarbons, Freehold earns a portion of production revenue from wells operated by third parties. The company’s portfolio spans a variety of royalty structures, including freehold and other non-operated interests, which provide exposure to oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids without bearing the full costs and risks of exploration and development.

Freehold’s assets are concentrated in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, with significant royalty interests in Alberta and British Columbia.

