Georgina Energy (LON:GEX) Trading Down 12% – Time to Sell?

Georgina Energy (LON:GEX – Get Free Report) shares were down 12% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.50 and last traded at GBX 5.50. Approximately 226,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,989,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25.

Georgina Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £7.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.03.

About Georgina Energy

Georgina Energy is a Helium & Hydrogen development and production company, based in Australia.

Georgina Energy aims to become a leading player in the global energy market and is focused on establishing itself among the top producers of helium and hydrogen worldwide. With a strategic approach and leveraging the experienced management team’s expertise, Georgina Energy aims to capitalize on opportunities in these critical energy sectors.

The projects benefit from established infrastructure and a reliable supply chain, offering significant resource potential through low-risk, cost-effective drilling projects.

Georgina Energy has two principal onshore interests held through its wholly owned Australian subsidiary, Westmarket O&G.

