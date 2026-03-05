Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. $HLX Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,100 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 243.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $9.17 on Thursday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $334.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.67 million. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLX. Zacks Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc (NYSE: HLX) is a Houston-based provider of offshore well intervention and robotics services to the global energy industry. The company specializes in extending the productive life of subsea wells through hydraulic workover systems, coiled tubing operations and riser-based wireline services. In addition, Helix offers remotely operated vehicle (ROV) support, inspection, maintenance and repair for subsea infrastructure.

Operating through three core business segments—Well Intervention, Robotics & Subsea Services and Production Facilities—Helix deploys purpose-built vessels, specialized equipment and engineering expertise to execute complex offshore projects.

