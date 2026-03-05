Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,652,864 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the January 29th total of 1,320,702 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,873 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 268,873 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.51.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.95 million. Analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 28th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HFWA. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Heritage Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Heritage Financial

Insider Activity at Heritage Financial

In related news, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $129,070.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,405.50. This trade represents a 19.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick B. Rivera sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $47,358.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,813.32. This trade represents a 26.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,368 shares of company stock valued at $226,740. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 316.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 27,871.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Heritage Financial by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Heritage Financial by 100.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage Financial

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) is a bank holding company headquartered in Spokane, Washington. Through its primary subsidiary, Heritage Bank, the company provides a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to both individual and commercial clients. Heritage Bank’s offerings encompass deposit products, lending solutions, treasury and cash management services, mortgage banking, and wealth management, positioning the organization as a full-service community bank.

The company’s lending portfolio includes commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, construction and development financing, and a variety of consumer mortgage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.