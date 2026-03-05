Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,232 and last traded at GBX 1,233.20, with a volume of 6431144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,249.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,800 to GBX 2,300 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,170 target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,360 target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,500 to GBX 2,400 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,500 to GBX 2,400 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,326.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,537.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,629.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59. The firm has a market cap of £2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.72.

(Get Free Report)

At Hikma we help put better health within reach, every day. By creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them, we help to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We help deliver this by living our culture, delivering our strategy, and acting responsibly. We are a trusted, reliable partner and dependable source of over 800+ (as of Feb 2025) high-quality generic, specialty and branded pharmaceutical products that hospitals, physicians and pharmacists need to treat their patients across North America, MENA and Europe.

Further Reading

