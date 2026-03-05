Hunting (LON:HTG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 553 and last traded at GBX 546, with a volume of 203371 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 511.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HTG. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hunting to GBX 600 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 440 to GBX 500 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 510.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 446.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 381.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £805.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, insider Margaret Amos acquired 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 387 per share, with a total value of £19,876.32. Also, insider Stuart Brightman bought 20,000 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 388 per share, with a total value of £77,600. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Hunting is a global precision engineering group, which provides quality-assured products and services for the energy, aviation, commercial space, defence, medical, and power generation sectors.

Our strong focus on quality assured products, supported by rigorous health and safety procedures, ensures we assist in the delivery of energy safely and it is also the basis of our standing in this critical, global industry.

Our intellectual property portfolio enables the Hunting Group to maintain a leading technology edge, so that energy projects are delivered quicker and at lower cost with minimal impact on the environment.

Our people are our most important asset.

