Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Short Interest Update

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 131,334,639 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the January 29th total of 105,255,004 shares. Approximately 36.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,986,769 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 8,986,769 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.6 days. Approximately 36.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

IOVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

IOVA opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.46. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $4.35.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.61 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 148.41% and a negative return on equity of 54.54%. Research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company specializing in the development and commercialization of tumor‐infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s lead product candidate, lifileucel (formerly LN‐144), is an autologous TIL therapy in late‐stage clinical development for patients with advanced melanoma. Iovance’s pipeline also includes next‐generation TIL programs such as LN‐145 for cervical and other human papillomavirus (HPV)‐related cancers, as well as exploratory studies in head and neck, non‐small cell lung, gastric and other solid tumor indications.

Iovance’s TIL platform harnesses a patient’s own immune system by isolating, expanding and reinfusing tumor‐reactive lymphocytes.

