IQE (LON:IQE) Shares Down 8.1% – Should You Sell?

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23.25 and last traded at GBX 24.68. 26,432,006 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 20,397,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.85.
IQE Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.66. The company has a market capitalization of £232.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
IQE Company Profile
IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.
