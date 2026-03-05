Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 247 and last traded at GBX 236.07, with a volume of 2741787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246.50.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ithaca Energy from GBX 220 to GBX 210 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 205.

The firm has a market cap of £4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 182.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 191.39.

Ithaca Energy is a leading UK independent exploration and production company focused on the UK North Sea with a strong track record of material value creation. In recent years, the Company has been focused on growing its portfolio of assets through both organic investment programmes and acquisitions and has seen a period of significant M&A driven growth centred upon two transformational acquisitions.

Today, Ithaca Energy is one of the largest independent oil and gas companies in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf (the “UKCS”), with stakes in six of the ten largest fields in the UKCS and two of UKCS’s largest pre-development fields.

