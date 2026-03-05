NorthWestern Corporation (NASDAQ:NWE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NorthWestern Corporation (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,727,170 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the January 29th total of 2,170,955 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 703,360 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 703,360 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $71.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.70 and its 200 day moving average is $63.48. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $72.21.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $414.26 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NWE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

NorthWestern Corporation (NASDAQ: NWE) is a regulated energy company that delivers electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Through its Electric Operations and Gas Operations segments, the company operates an extensive network of distribution lines, substations and pipelines. NorthWestern’s services encompass the delivery of power sourced from regional transmission systems and the procurement, storage and distribution of natural gas to end users.

Electric delivery services include the management of distribution infrastructure, customer metering and system reliability programs.

