NorthWestern Corporation (NASDAQ:NWE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NorthWestern Corporation (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,727,170 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the January 29th total of 2,170,955 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 703,360 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 703,360 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
NorthWestern Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $71.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.70 and its 200 day moving average is $63.48. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $72.21.
NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $414.26 million for the quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NorthWestern
About NorthWestern
NorthWestern Corporation (NASDAQ: NWE) is a regulated energy company that delivers electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Through its Electric Operations and Gas Operations segments, the company operates an extensive network of distribution lines, substations and pipelines. NorthWestern’s services encompass the delivery of power sourced from regional transmission systems and the procurement, storage and distribution of natural gas to end users.
Electric delivery services include the management of distribution infrastructure, customer metering and system reliability programs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NorthWestern
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.