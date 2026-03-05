Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.8720 and last traded at $21.66, with a volume of 45609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.4930.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRMRF. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.93.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 149.02%.The business had revenue of $144.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Resources Ltd. is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources. The company’s operations span acquisition of acreage, drilling and completion activities, reservoir optimization and production marketing, with a focus on upstream activities. Paramount also holds a portfolio of royalty interests that generate recurring cash flows from production by third parties.

Paramount’s core operating regions are located within the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, primarily in Alberta and northeastern British Columbia.

