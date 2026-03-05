Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Trading 38.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 38.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 and last traded at GBX 0.03. Approximately 180,155,672 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 236,469,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02.

Premier African Minerals Trading Up 44.4%

The firm has a market cap of £3.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Premier African Minerals Company Profile

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as G&B African Resources Limited and changed its name to Premier African Minerals Limited in April 2012.

