Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG Shares Purchased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,768 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $29,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG opened at $61.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.70. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $100.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.32.

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 7,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $481,930.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 215,091 shares in the company, valued at $14,441,209.74. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,131,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc (NYSE: PSTG) is a technology company that designs and sells data storage hardware and software for enterprise and cloud environments. The company is best known for its all-flash storage arrays that are engineered to deliver high performance, low latency and simplified management compared with traditional disk-based systems. Its product portfolio includes purpose-built arrays and software aimed at transactional databases, virtualized infrastructures, analytics and large-scale file/object workloads.

Key product and software offerings include the FlashArray family for block storage and FlashBlade for file and object workloads, together with Purity, the company’s storage operating environment.

