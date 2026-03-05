Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK Shares Purchased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $26,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Rubrik by 405.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 82,185 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 89.5% during the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the third quarter worth $12,510,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rubrik by 26.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Rubrik by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rubrik news, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 101,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $8,317,739.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $812,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,515.68. This trade represents a 80.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,378 shares of company stock valued at $19,381,131. Company insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBRK. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Rubrik from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Rubrik from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Rubrik from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Shares of Rubrik stock opened at $54.80 on Thursday. Rubrik, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.36 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.23.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $350.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.19 million. Rubrik’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company’s platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

