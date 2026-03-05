Short Interest in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Increases By 25.4%

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 252,463 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the January 29th total of 201,267 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,604 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 126,604 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Activity at Natural Gas Services Group

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, Director Jean K. Holley bought 2,190 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $70,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,055.60. This trade represents a 17.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 10,000 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $331,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 285,432 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,925.12. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Gas Services Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGS. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 38,341 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 299,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 153,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 92,444 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 216,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NGS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Natural Gas Services Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natural Gas Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Up 1.2%

Natural Gas Services Group stock opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $39.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.04. The company has a market capitalization of $489.10 million, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.34.

Natural Gas Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Natural Gas Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc (NYSE: NGS) is an energy infrastructure company specializing in natural gas distribution and compression services across the United States. The company operates two primary lines of business: the Distribution segment provides natural gas delivery to residential, commercial and industrial customers, while the Compression Services segment rents, sells and services a diversified fleet of compression equipment for midstream and industrial applications.

In its Distribution segment, Natural Gas Services Group engineers, constructs and maintains local pipeline networks, meters and related apparatus to ensure safe and reliable natural gas supply to municipal utilities and private customers.

Further Reading

