Short Interest in Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Rises By 25.0%

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the January 29th total of 4 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 566 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 566 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ottawa Bancorp Price Performance

OTTW stock opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 million, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.06. Ottawa Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $16.09.

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.99 million for the quarter. Ottawa Bancorp had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 4.26%.

Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc (OTCMKTS:OTTW) is the bank holding company of Ottawa Savings Bank, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in Ottawa, Ohio. Operating under a mutual holding company structure, Ottawa Bancorp emphasizes personalized service, local decision-making and reinvestment in the communities it serves.

Through Ottawa Savings Bank, the company provides a broad range of retail and commercial banking products, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer lines of credit and residential mortgage loans.

