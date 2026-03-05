Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.02 and last traded at $35.86, with a volume of 898526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UTI shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $220.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.65 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.28%. Analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 191,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $4,868,645.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,971,440 shares in the company, valued at $100,795,147.20. This represents a 5.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sherrell Smith sold 30,000 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $1,109,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 129,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,581.25. The trade was a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,461 shares of company stock worth $4,101,832. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 47.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,364 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 23.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 13.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 84,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc (NYSE: UTI) is a leading provider of post-secondary education for students pursuing careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as in welding and CNC machining. The company designs and delivers hands-on training through a blend of classroom instruction and experiential lab work, preparing graduates for entry-level positions in the transportation, manufacturing and energy sectors. UTI’s curriculum emphasizes industry-recognized credentials and proprietary coursework developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure alignment with evolving employer needs.

Through a network of campus locations across the United States and select centers in Canada, Universal Technical Institute offers diploma and certificate programs ranging from 36 to 74 weeks in length.

